Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of ENVIU stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

