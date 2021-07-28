Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,514 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.