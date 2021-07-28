Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,431 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

