Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.03. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 246,714 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $40.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.12.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 27,062.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 104.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

