Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.03. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 246,714 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $40.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.12.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
