Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after buying an additional 402,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

