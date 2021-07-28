$0.14 EPS Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE ELF opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 221.52 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,977 shares of company stock worth $3,061,194. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 916,663 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 622,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

