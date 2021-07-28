General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $193.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.36.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $194.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

