$1.16 EPS Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.34. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,700%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

