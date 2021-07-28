Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

