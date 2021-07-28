Stellus Capital Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $262.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

