JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JBLU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.