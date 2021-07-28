Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$3.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$141.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.68. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$17.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

