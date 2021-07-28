Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives $15.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

SURF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Surface Oncology by 60.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,069,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 661,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 494,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Surface Oncology by 196.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 332,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

SURF opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

