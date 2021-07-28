Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.93

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.19. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 164,800 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 6.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 139.65%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 196,009 shares during the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

