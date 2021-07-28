CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $111,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,882,463.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,076 shares of company stock worth $12,633,615. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

