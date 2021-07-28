Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 71.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $47,108,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $39,195,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $40,295,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $38,875,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

