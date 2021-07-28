Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

