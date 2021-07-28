Morgan Stanley Acquires 387,537 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,037,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 387,537 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $106,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after buying an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

PHM opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

