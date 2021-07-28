WINk (WIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00237134 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.