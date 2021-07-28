Critical Analysis: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Venus Concept and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -47.56% -91.82% -23.69% NeuroMetrix -14.30% -19.02% -13.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and NeuroMetrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.59 -$81.71 million ($1.62) -1.41 NeuroMetrix $7.38 million 8.94 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

NeuroMetrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Venus Concept and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Venus Concept presently has a consensus target price of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 122.71%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis. The company also offers Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin; Venus Freeze Plus, a noninvasive device used in dermatologic and general surgical procedures for females for the noninvasive treatment of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and rhytides; Venus Bliss, a device is used for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance. In addition, it provides NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX, a robotic systems to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

