Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,446 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,619% compared to the average daily volume of 254 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intrusion by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.02. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.