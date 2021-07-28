Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the June 30th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 832,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

