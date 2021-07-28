Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUPH. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

AUPH stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.