German American Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GABC opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a market cap of $989.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 653 shares of company stock worth $24,269. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

