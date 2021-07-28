Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.85. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

