MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MKSI opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

