Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $105.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Envela by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Envela by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

