Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 326.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Lear by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.99.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

