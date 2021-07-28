Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 47,711 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

