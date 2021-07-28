Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,165 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $134,446,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

ANSS stock opened at $359.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.