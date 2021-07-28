Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,616 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $6,349,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

