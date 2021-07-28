Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Portland General Electric by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,206,000 after purchasing an additional 147,379 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 534,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,889,000 after buying an additional 109,040 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POR opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

