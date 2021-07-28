Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 124.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Magnite by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,459,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MGNI opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

