Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.97. Rand Capital shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 421 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a current ratio of 22.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 239.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

