Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,300.00 at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,953.11.

GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,530.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

