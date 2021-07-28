Craig Hallum Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $115.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

