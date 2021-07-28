Craig Hallum Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $115.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.
NASDAQ ENTG opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41.
In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
