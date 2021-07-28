Aon plc (AON) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

AON has raised its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $12.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of AON opened at $259.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.52. AON has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on shares of AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

