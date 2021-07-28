Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $3,400.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,953.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,530.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

