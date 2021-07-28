Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

