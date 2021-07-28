Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.