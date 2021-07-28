B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.