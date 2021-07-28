B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 3,089 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after purchasing an additional 785,382 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.