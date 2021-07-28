Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,644,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,227,000 after buying an additional 146,398 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

Shares of MCO opened at $380.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.67. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

