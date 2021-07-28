Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON stock opened at $121.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.74 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $1,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $31,347,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 913,100 shares valued at $101,899,388. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

