Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases Shares of 20,523 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

