B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 8,501 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,004,000 after buying an additional 154,689 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,335 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $69,988,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.42. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

