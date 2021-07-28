Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after buying an additional 1,248,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

