B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

