ODUWA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,360.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $762,716.14 and $3,360.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,784.96 or 0.99798631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00069434 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

