Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

NYSE:APH opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

