Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Lowered to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.40.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

